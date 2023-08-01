Musicians and singers from Ballarat Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College are setting school rivalries aside to make music for mental health.
The student-led concert, the second featuring performers from both schools, will see bands and choirs from both schools perform as well as several combined numbers that students have spent weeks rehearsing.
The Coming Together for Beyond Blue concert, on Sunday August 6, follows the success of Coming Together for Ukraine in 2022.
Symphonic bands, big bands, string orchestras and choirs will all come together for the concert, to raise funds and awareness for Beyond Blue and the work they do to promote positive mental health.
"Early in the year we had a crisis in our community and wanted to honour that by choosing a mental health organisation," said Ballarat Clarendon College year 12 Arannatee Farid who plays clarinet and saxophone.
"And it's a good change from Head of the Lake and stuff where we are all pitted against each other. It's really good to play with other people."
Ballarat Clarendon College singer Meg Geljon said she was looking forward to "seeing everyone playing different instruments and the talents they bring" for the concert.
Ballarat Grammar's Emma Barlow, who plays trumpet, saxophone and sings, took part in last year's Ukraine concert and hopes the coming together concept continues well into the future.
"We are kind of destroying the stereotype of rivalry between the two schools," she said. "I think it's really important because we are able to promote these causes a lot more than some other schools are able to.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how it has grown, and seeing what future we can make with these concerts."
Fellow Grammar student Xavier Demmert, a drummer, percussionist and singer, said collaborating with other people was valuable for all musicians, and "coming together for a cause is always good".
Coming Together for Beyond Blue runs at 3pm on August 6 in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts. Tickets from bgram.sales.ticketsearch.com.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations.
