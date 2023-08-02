CHFL community remembers Dunnstown's Lachie Poulter

Dunnstown footballer Lachie Poulter will be remembered in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Towners will host the fifth annual Lachie's Legacy round against Learmonth at Dunnstown.
Lachie's Legacy was formed by his family in memory of the 25-year-old, who died after collapsing during a Dunnstown and Learmonth reserves match in 2018.
The movement's aims include helping meet the needs of children in communities where they do not always have access to football equipment and apparel, or programs which promote the development of the game at an individual or team level.
Lachie's Legacy has been the recipient of all ranges of football equipment from a variety of clubs and individuals, including jumpers, training tops and boots.
These have been distributed to communities as far afield as the Tiwi Islands and Northern Territory.
As part of the Lachie's Legacy, a young CHFL or CHNL player is this year being given an opportunity to spend a week in Alice Springs with Remote Central Australia Football staff.
The recipient of the leadership program, to be named on Saturday, will be guided through a variety of experiences in indigenous communities such as clinics.
Applications close at lachieslegacy@gamail.com on Thursday, with applicants required to be 18 years or older.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
