CHFL community remembers Dunnstown's Lachie Poulter

CHFL: fifth Lachie's Legacy round to be marked at Dunnstown

DB
By David Brehaut
August 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Dunnstown footballer Lachie Poulter will be remembered in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

