A drug-fuelled driver wreaked havoc on Ballarat roads across a series of incidents which included a terrifying late night collision with a police car that sent it flying across the road and into another vehicle.
On February 12, 2023, Ashley Carter, 27, was driving a silver Mitsubishi Lancer in Delacombe with several passengers.
At about 1.45am, she exited a street at high speed with her lights off and struck the rear of a police car which caused it to spin across the road.
Officers in another vehicle then witnessed Carter try to speed away from the crime scene, but her car was too damaged to drive away.
After being arrested, Carter tested positive for methamphetamine, and later that morning while in custody, an officer found her with a small zip lock bag containing ice.
When questioned by police, Carter said she saw the car at the last moment, and only turned her lights off after the collision, she also refused to name the other people in the car with her.
The police prosecutor said the road Carter exited was very short and the speed she hit the police with was "beyond belief".
The collision was one of a series of driving related offences to which Carter pleaded guilty to in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 1.
Carter's car was involved in a three car collision on June 1, 2022, but when apprehended by police she denied being behind the wheel, and said she would rather go to court than deal with the repercussions from the actual driver.
On June 7, 2022, at about 11.45am, Carter hit a white Holden when she failed to give way at a Sebastopol intersection, and continued to drive through multiple intersections without stopping.
When she was eventually apprehended by police, she tested positive for methamphetamine, and told officers she didn't stop to check on the victim because she was "freaked out".
Carter did not have a valid driver's licence at the time of any of the offences.
Defence counsel for Carter said the young mother was trying to turn her life around, and had acknowledged the severity of her actions.
They described Carter's driving as "very disturbing" for the victims, but said she understood the ongoing impact the collision had on their lives.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said Carter had driven in a dangerous manner while disqualified and drug-affected, but he deferred sentencing the 27-year-old for two months to see if she could refrain from committing any further offences.
Carter was granted bail until October 2, 2023, was banned from driving for two years, and was instructed not to possess or use any drugs of dependence.
