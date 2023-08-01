The Courier
Ballarat woman pleads guilty to causing police crash while on methamphetamine

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 5:30am
A drug-fuelled driver wreaked havoc on Ballarat roads across a series of incidents which included a terrifying late night collision with a police car that sent it flying across the road and into another vehicle.

