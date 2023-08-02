A 26-year-old man is in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries after an horrific smash into a Ballarat East traffic light pole.
The crash was first reported at 7.05am Wednesday, after police said the driver of a west-bound Ford Territory SUV is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel shortly before the corner of Victoria, Fussell and Water streets.
He was later taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital).
Police said the car began to veer towards the wrong side of the road, but hit the traffic light pole in the median strip before that happened.
Officers said it was a miracle no oncoming traffic was involved.
The Ford was a mangled mess, with panels, doors, the windscreen and engine bay crumpled in the smash.
It also pushed the light pole 20 degrees, damaging the metal base. Light fittings and wires in the pole were also pushed out. It was later disconnected from its power supply.
Police said the driver was returning from a night shift in Melbourne.
The crash closed the Ballarat-bound lanes of Victoria Street for almost an hour at one of Ballarat's busiest intersections.
Firefighters from Ballarat CFA and Ballarat City (FRV station 67) spent around 45 minutes clearing a large amount of debris and liquid.
EARLIER:
A driver has crashed into a traffic light on Victoria Street, almost wrenching it out of the ground.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Ballarat East near Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 7am Wednesday at the western side of the Fussell Street intersection.
Police at the scene said the 26-year-old driver was taken to hospital, with investigations focusing on whether fatigue was a factor.
They said the driver was heading back into Ballarat at the time, and it was "a miracle" no other traffic was around at the time, as it was veering onto the wrong side of the road.
IN THE NEWS
The traffic light pole, at a 70 degree angle, is still functioning, with electrical workers examining the wreckage.
Police are on-scene to manage traffic, and it's understood one person has been seen by ambulance officers.
It's expected the intersection will be closed for some time to clean up debris, with diversions in all directions.
