Ballarat Clarendon College duo Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson will line-up in heat two of the women's pairs event at the Under-19 World Rowing Championships this week.
The close friends will take to the Paris 2024 Olympic course, early on Friday morning Australian time at the championships which pit the best young rowers in the world against each other.
it won't be an easy heat for the 17-year-olds, who have drawn the outside lane in the heat race featuring Germany, Austria, Hungary and one of the race favourites, Spain.
The event itself promises to be one of the most hotly contested of the championships as it does not include any medalists from last year's titles.
Favourites for the event are the Greek sister team of Christina and Dimitra Papaioannou which formed half of the bronze-medal winning women's fours at the under-19 European championships.
The gold medalists from the women's pairs at the European titles were France's Lea Herscovici and Leontine Fouquet, who will be keen to use the home conditions to their advantage.
Spanish duo of Haizea Gozategi Urbieta and June Balda Berra took bronze in the pairs at the Europeans, while Jackson and Richardson are seen as being among the other teams to watch.
The pair have been inseparable on the water since they teamed up in year nine at school.
They would go on to form half of Ballarat Clarendon College's coxed four team which won not only won Head of the Lake in 2022 and 2023, but also the 2022 national schoolgirls championships.
Before leaving for Paris, Richardson said it was nice to feel like the two had reached the culmination of years of hard work.
"We always knew we'd be rowing together, but then to actually be only us two in the same boat, it's really good," she said.
"I almost feel like we've spent so much time together that we're almost at the point of [a] sibling relationship more than friends in terms of [how] you can read the other person.
"I can read Katie, she can read me, we know when to have a chat or just give some space and [we're] not afraid to say what we think, but in a healthy way."
IN OTHER NEWS
The pair are coached by Ballarat's Jamie McDonald, who is coaching on the national squad for the first time
"He gives quite a positive energy, which is really good to have around because the early mornings are not always easy," Jackson said.
"Schoolwork, homework and training, managing all those loads can sometimes be stressful, so having a good energy around us makes rowing and all the other stressors a lot easier to cope with."
"I think the achievement is going to come with our performance at worlds," Jackson said. "Once we've put in the hard yards and [we] compete over there, hopefully there's a good result."
To follow the world championships, head online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.