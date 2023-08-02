Ballarat fine dining gem Underbar will move out of its space at Sturt Street's Hotel Vera, in an axing of a partnership between the two hospitality venues which began 10 months ago.
Underbar chefs and owners Lucy Taylor and Darren Boath took to social media to make the sudden announcement, with the restaurant to temporarily move back into its old home on Doveton Street, where wine bar Pencilmark currently operates.
Ms Taylor said the restaurant would commandeer the space temporarily as the owners look for a new, permanent alternative venue.
"We are just in a regroup phase, we are back here and have every intention to reopen Pencilmark. We needed to act quickly because things happen very quickly," Ms Taylor said.
"It is a shame to be having to close the doors, we have had such wonderful support. That is why we feel sad to have to close a business that was doing really well.
"We have to look at our team and how we can keep the most people employed and the best way that we can do that is with Underbar."
Ms Taylor declined to comment on why the restaurant has left the hotel.
Hotel Vera owners David Cook-Doulton and Martin Shew said "challenging economic times" contributed to the decision to part ways with the fine dining restaurant.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to amicably part ways with restaurant Underbar," the pair said in a statement.
"In these challenging economic times, the hotel business has been unable to continue to support the restaurant of being open just two days a week.
"The restaurant space will remain open for in-house guest's breakfast, whilst we search for a partner more compatible with our hotel opening hours, ethos and philosophy. We wish Underbar a successful future."
IN THE NEWS
In May 2022, Underbar became the flagship restaurant of the newly-opened Hotel Vera in a major shift to Ballarat's food landscape.
On Monday, Underbar was nominated for Gourmet Traveller's 2024 Best Destination Dining award - having previously been a finalist for the award in 2022.
Previously, it held a chef hat from The Age's Good Food Guide.
Ms Taylor said whilst the restaurant uses the Pencilmark venue, the owners plan to continue operating the Pencilmark brand with pop-up events and Sunday wine tastings.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.