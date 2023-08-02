Carngham-Linton began the Central Highlands Football League season with a conservative outlook.
Despite one of the most vigorous recruiting campaigns in the Saints' history, their first target was basic.
Carngham-Linton wanted to do what it had not been unable to achieve in 2021 and 2022. Win. one game.
With no football in 2020 owing to COVID-19, the Saints had to go back to 2019 to their latest win.
The new-look Carngham-Linton did not have to wait long.
In an unbelievable start, the recharged Saints upset arch-rival and 2022 finalist Skipton in the opening round.
Their goals were immediately upgraded.
Maybe five or six wins might be a possibility.
As the wins kept coming, the expectations rose and finals became the objective.
Now with that locked in with a remarkable 11-2 win-loss record - something no one, not even the most optimistic Carngham-Linton supporter, saw coming - it is no longer about just making the top eight.
A top four finish is not only a real possibility for the fourth-placed Saints, it is now what they believe is an opportunity that they cannot afford to let go.
If they can achieve this, well who knows where it might all end up.
Getting this done is not going to come easily though.
As big the challenges they have already faced and passed with flying colours, the next two weeks go to a whole new level with clashes against reigning premier Gordon at Snake Valley and Hepburn at Hepburn, arguably the hardest road trip of the season.
These encounters will determine whether Carngham-Linton finishes top four and if they are a front-runner for the premiership.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble says the Saints are primed for Gordon and ready for whatever the Eagles throw at them.
"We go in against Gordon without any fear.
"There's a real belief among the players now," he said.
"We're not there just making up numbers (in the top eight).
"We understand where our game's at. Everyone's been willing to put up their hand and play their role."
Scoble said a willingness to play a brave brand of football had been the key to getting Carngham-Linton to where it was now.
He said they had momentarily gone away from it, but it had been the lynchpin in getting important wins over the likes of Learmonth, Buninyong and Newlyn in the past month.
"We can't be worried about making mistakes.
"We're ready to take it on.
"I'd rather go down taking risks," he said.
The Carngham-Linton and Gordon clash headlines a massive round on Saturday, when the top six teams play each other.
With only three home and away rounds to play, the outcomes will have a big say in the final shape of the top eight.
Top team Bungaree is home to fifth-placed Hepburn and second-placed Springbank meets Skipton (sixth) at Wallace.
In another big match-up, Dunnstown (seventh) tackles ninth-placed Learmonth, with the Lakies fighting to cling to its finals hopes.
