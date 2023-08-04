With four matches to go in the State League 2 season, Ballarat City's women are just one point away from guaranteeing themselves a top three finish.
But if they want the coveted top-two place, which will see them earn promotion next season, they will need to win three of their final four matches, starting on Sunday with a home clash against Spring Hills.
Of the four matches remaining, Ballarat City would be heavily favoured to win three and will start as underdogs in the penultimate round against competition powerhouse Avondale.
While Ballarat City sits four points clear of third place Fawkner, that team has a very easy run to the line with only one game to come against a top five opponent.
It means City cannot afford to drop points in any of the games it is expected to win, starting at home on Sunday.
The clash against Spring Hills won't be easy. Despite Ballarat City getting the points 3-1 on the road last time they met, it took until the final moments before City got the decisive break.
The teams were locked at 1-1 after 80 minutes before Caitlin Johnston and Tayte Fraser stepped up in the 81st and 83rd minute to give City the valuable three points.
IN OTHER NEWS
The men's state league is playing a catch-up round this weekend, with both the Sebastopol Vikings in State League 3 and Ballarat in State League 5 having the week off, as does the Ballarat District Soccer Association.
Sunday's State League 2 women;s match is at 1pm at Morshead Park.
