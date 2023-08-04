IT'S round two of what looks like going to be a four-round battle for the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade netball this weekend with the top two sides, Darley and North Ballarat set to renew their rivalry.
Earlier in the season Darley got the job done by just two goals 41-39, in someway avenging its grand final defeat of last year, but no matter what happens this will just be another entree towards the finals.
It seems highly likely these two sides will meet in the qualifying final and if all goes to plan from that point, should meet again on grand final day, although there's plenty of water to go under the bridge between now and then.
Both sides go into the clash settled. When they met earlier in the season, both only used eight players on the day. You would expect something similar with each side likely to back their own structure.
For two sides so evenly matched, this game could come down a turnover here and there or a missed shot on goal. Expect a ripping contest.
In the second of the BFNL's split rounds, just four games will be played across the weekend.
The other game with finals implications is the clash between Lake Wendouree and Redan.
The Lakers have a two-game break in sixth position and if they manage to upset Redan, they will secure their place in the finals, given that nearest rivals Ballarat has a bye this week.
These two sides met all the way back in round one and on that occasion it was a walk in the park for the Lions who won 40-17.
The two sides played vastly different matches that day, Redan fielding an unchanged line-up across the four quarters while Lake Wendouree chopping and changing throughout as they endeavoured to find a combination that worked.
Since that day, Lake Wendouree are very much improved and have shown they belong in the finals mix. Expect this match to be closer than last time, but Redan still look the slightly better bet here.
Sunbury will be looking hold onto its top three position when it meets Melton. Just percentage separates both them and Redan and neither team can afford to drop games with Sebastopol breathing down their necks. Sunbury should be too strong here.
The final clash is a battle of pride between Melton South and Bacchus Marsh. There's been plenty to like about Melton South so far and the Panthers should secure their fifth win of the season against the struggling Cobras.
