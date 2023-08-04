Three rounds to go and 10 teams can still make the top eight in the Central Highlands Netball League, but for a couple of teams, this week might just be the last chance to force their way into the finals.
Skipton is the team most at risk of losing its place in the top eight and faces a monumental task this weekend, up against Springbank.
In fact, Skipton would feel hard done by in their run to the finals with a last month consisting of finals-bound teams Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank and Beaufort. If they manage to hold onto their spot in the top eight, it will all come down to the final match against Bungaree.
Last weekend the Emus were no match for the Grasshoppers and this week's match against the Tigers looks equally tough.
Should Skipton fall down, the team most likely to take its position in coming weeks is Gordon.
Gordon seems to have drawn the best possible finish to the season, starting this weekend against the winless Carngham-Linton, before Creswick and Ballan to complete the season.
It should mean three wins for the Eagles as they look to move back into the finals.
If Gordon were to slip up, then the other game that will have a huge impact is the clash between Bungaree and Hepburn. Sitting 10th and 12th on the ladder, a lot will have to go right for both teams, particularly Hepburn who will need to win all of their remaining games.
But realistically, if Bungaree can't get the job done here, it seems very unlikely they will make finals as well. The Demons will be keeping a close watch on the Gordon and Skipton results over the next couple of rounds.
Other matches this round look pretty one-sided with Learmonth travelling to play Dunnstown, Daylesford at home to Waubra and Beaufort playing host to Clunes. All three of those top five teams should be good enough to record strong wins.
The final match of the round sees Newlyn travelling to Ballan. Newlyn should be safe inside the top eight and a win here will ensure the Cats are there come post-season.
