How Has Psychology Been Impacted By COVID?

The services of mental healthcare professionals have become more in demand than ever! Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ensuant periods of mass quarantine isolation, the mental health of society as a whole has been dramatically adversely affected. As such, the services of mental healthcare professionals - such as counsellors, psychologists, and even psychiatrists - have become more in demand than ever!

The good news in this is that psychology and mental healthcare support services are now booming. We are now employing more psychologists, counsellors, and other mental healthcare professionals than ever before.



As such, this is a fantastic time for individuals who have an interest in psychology to gain a tertiary qualification that will equip them for a rewarding career in mental healthcare. For more information on how psychology and mental health has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how you can be part of the solution, stay with us as we explore further.

Psychology and education: Qualifications in mental healthcare

The rise in demand for mental healthcare professionals has also resulted in an increased enrolment rate for tertiary courses focusing on psychology. One of these popular degrees is the Graduate Diploma in Psychology. As part of this course, psychology students cover a wide range of both core and elective units. These units of study generally focus on:

Psychological development in childhood and adulthood

These course units explore how the human brain and cognitive thought develop throughout our lives - from infancy through adolescence, and into adulthood.

Psychological science of human behaviour

In this unit, the focus is on the study of psychological theories of human social behaviour. These theories include both contemporary research findings, as well as historical concepts that have been hypothesised through time.

Psychological science of human information processing

With a focus on human cognition, the science of human information processing takes in the fascinating elements of biological and neuroscience concepts.

Psychological treatment and well-being

These types of units generally look at psychology in practice - including the treatment of individuals suffering from mental illness and trauma.

COVID-19 and mental health: The long-lasting psychological impacts of COVID quarantine lockdowns

Studies have shown that the mandatory mass isolation imposed on society during the COVID-19 pandemic has had long-term negative effects on mental health. This downturn in morale can be attributed not only to geographic isolation but perhaps more importantly, due to the social isolation individuals experienced during the lockdown periods.



Of course, while geographic isolation was a factor - in Australia, citizens were mandated not to stray further than a 5-kilometre radius from their home - the social implications of quarantine isolation were dire.

The services of mental healthcare professionals have become more in demand than ever! Picture Shutterstock

Drastically, the COVID-19 mass quarantine isolation has also been shown to have had an impact on the early development of young children, whose formative first years of life were, sadly, spent in lockdown. This means they were denied the opportunity to meet with and frequent their peers, and as such, missed out on the important early socialisation experiences that are fundamental to learning and development.

But young children were not the only citizens who suffered during the periods of COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. Teenagers and young adults were especially hard hit as 'prisoners' of the lockdowns.



Denied the opportunity to make the most of their youthful energy, these young people could be likened to caged lions, quite literally trapped inside their homes. This, of course, had disastrous effects on youth mental health.



As a result, the rate of depression, anxiety, and youth suicide rose to alarming heights. Many would argue that the government did not do enough to help young people and that their mental well-being was disregarded entirely in favour of an obsessive fervour to bring COVID-19 cases to what now has been seen to be a completely unattainable number of zero.

Become part of the solution: Careers in psychology and mental healthcare support

The resulting impact of COVID on mental health has meant that the professional field of psychology is more essential than ever. If you're interested in becoming part of the solution to meet this increase in demand, some of the career options you can aspire to include:

Psychologist or counsellor

Becoming a psychologist is one of the most fulfilling, rewarding and satisfying careers in mental healthcare. Often referred to as a counsellor or therapist, the role of a psychologist is to treat patients presenting with issues they need assistance with navigating. It can also involve the treatment of patients with mental illness.

Psychiatrist

A psychiatrist is a mental healthcare professional who is trained as a doctor. As such, they differ from psychologists and counsellors in that they can prescribe medication. For this reason, they are often called upon to treat patients with more severe mental health issues. That is to say, their patients will often need to be medicated to function normally in society.

Social case worker

This role, while similar to that of a counsellor, is albeit more on a grassroots social level. That is to say, social case workers will sometimes often have a more hands-on, community approach to their work. However, this career pathway - while it can be extremely challenging and emotionally taxing at times - can be equally rewarding and fulfilling.

The COVID-19 lockdowns imposed during the pandemic have had disastrous effects on the mental health of many individuals. Not least, teenagers and young adults, who had to endure being quite literally 'locked away' during the prime years of their lives! It also had a huge impact on the learning and development of young children during their most formative time.

Of course, as a result of these issues, mental healthcare support workers are more needed than ever. As such, if you choose to pursue a tertiary qualification in psychology, the job prospects available to you upon graduation will be many.

