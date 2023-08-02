'Selkirk Brick' has vanished - or at least its most iconic sign has.
The public have been watching as white lettering on the company's Ballarat North chimney has gradually been removed over the past few days.
A Selkirk spokesperson said the chimney was being restored - and the temporary removal of the signage was part of the process.
"It will look exactly the same," she said.
"We don't have an exact timeline but it will look exactly the same."
The company has occupied the Howitt Street site since at least 1900, after relocating from a site near Creswick.
Now 140 years old, Selkirk makes 50 million bricks a year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
