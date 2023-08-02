Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car crash near one of Wendouree's busiest roundabouts.
It's understood a car was T-boned coming out of a service road close to the Learmonth Road and Ring Road intersection about 12.15pm on Wednesday.
One of the vehicles, an SUV, has severe damage to the front, while a silver sedan has damage to its side.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.
The crash follows an early morning incident in Ballarat East - a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with upper and lower body injuries after he crashed into a traffic light.
Police are investigating a suspicious overnight hut fire, north of Beaufort.
Emergency services responded to the blaze about 11.30pm Tuesday in dense vegetation on the Raglan Track.
Police said there were no reported injuries.
IN THE NEWS
The exact circumstances are yet to be determined.
Anyone with any information should call on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.