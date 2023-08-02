A former police officer who was described as doing "significant work" with the United Nations has allegedly been caught in possession of child abuse material.
Stefan Carli, 60, of Ballarat North, was charged with possession of child abuse material by police on January 18, 2021.
According to the prosecution, a forensic report had been prepared which allegedly identified files on Carli's computer and hard drive as child abuse material.
But defence counsel for Carli requested a more intense and thorough analysis of the material allegedly found on his devices.
According to the prosecution, Carli has allegedly admitted to downloading large troves of pornography, but said he didn't have any knowledge of the illicit content.
As a result, representatives for Carli have requested a more thorough report, which was not available owing to a backlog of work with the technological section of Victoria Police.
Defence counsel for Carli also argued he should have his name suppressed as he was an ex-police officer who had done "significant work" at the United Nations.
But, Magistrate Ronald Saines rejected the request.
"I'm not going to suppress his name because it might impact his reputation, no matter how embarrassing or unwanted," he said.
The matter was adjourned to provide more time to produce the report, and will return for a contest mention on November 1, 2023.
