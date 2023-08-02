The Courier
Stefan Carli, former police officer from Ballarat charged with possession of child abuse material

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
A former police officer who was described as doing "significant work" with the United Nations has allegedly been caught in possession of child abuse material.

Local News

