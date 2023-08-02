A reckless hoon was caught driving a stolen car at 100kmh over the speed limit in Wendouree while being pursued by a police helicopter, a court has heard.
Ballarat man Craig Scott pleaded guilty to multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, drug possession and dangerous driving in the Magistrates' Court.
According to police, at about 2.13am on April 24, 2023, Scott was erratically driving a stolen Holden Equinox valued at $30,000 through Ballarat.
He was observed by a police helicopter as he drove through Newington in the direction of Wendouree, where on Gillies Street he reached speeds of up to 160kmh in a 60km zone.
The car was eventually abandoned in Wendouree, where police observed Scott and another person flee the vehicle.
Officers were then able to arrest Scott, who was found with a pair of knuckle dusters, while a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a sunglasses case containing about 12 grams of methamphetamine.
Defence counsel for Scott argued for his release from prison, and said he came from a disadvantaged family background and hadn't "had the best start to life."
They said he also suffered from an antisocial personality disorder.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he was concerned that Scott was caught in possession of methamphetamine just three weeks after being released from prison, and that there were "serious issues" which couldn't be addressed by a Community Corrections Order.
He sentenced Scott to 12 months in prison, with a non-parole period of six months, and 101 days already served in custody.
Magistrate Saines also banned Scott from driving for a period of 18 months, and said if he hadn't pleaded guilty he would have sentenced him to 15 months behind bars.
