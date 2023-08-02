Ballarat's homelessness relief waiting list is the highest it has been in over a decade.
There are 218 people are on Uniting's over 25-year-old priority list, the highest Uniting homeless senior manager Adam Liversage has seen in 15 years.
There is an additional 62 young people under 25 on the waiting list, 30 of the 62 are couples or a family with children.
The last year of interest rate rises and cost of living increases has hit hard across the country and Mr Liversage said they are now seeing the trickle down effect and more people in Ballarat are reaching out to services.
"It is starting to flow through now and show some prevalence," he said.
"People are really starting to battle and possibly fall into the homelessness system as a result."
Uniting are also aware of 75 people sleeping rough, three with young children.
Mr Liversage said the focus on homelessness will continue as key organisations in Ballarat join together to challenge misconceptions about homelessness ahead of next week's awareness week.
Homelessness Week 2023 starts on Monday August 7 and residents will be able to hear from people experiencing homelessness at Ballarat Trades Hall.
"An exhibition like this can really change people's perspective on what it actually means to be homeless and a homeless person actually is," Mr Liversage said.
"We talk about the new homeless now, people losing their rentals, people losing their mortgages."
Mr Liversage said there is a lot of work to be done to address Victorian housing policy to help alleviate some of the pressure the welfare services are feeling, ahead of the state government's housing paper expected in September.
Prior to the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, welfare services were anticipating athlete villages would contribute to social and affordable housing after the games.
Mr Liversage said they are now focusing on the new housing commitment to ensure the government is able to deliver options in the regions.
Ballarat Trades Hall on 24 Camp Street will be open from 9am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the exhibition showcasing stories of those experiencing homelessness.
The exhibition will be open on Wednesday 12.30 to 6.30pm.
Canned food donations will be accepted all week.
On Monday August 7 the exhibition will open with a lived experience speaker and morning tea at 9am.
There will be a lived experience talk at 2pm on Wednesday August 9.
Panel discussion at 2pm on Thursday August 10.
Another discussion about 'Homelessness across the ages' will be at 11am on Friday August 11 followed by a sausage sizzle.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
