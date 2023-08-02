The Courier
St Patrick's College among Victorian schools facing historical child abuse claims

By Cassandra Morgan and Callum Godde
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Ballarat's St Patrick's College is among more than 180 Victorian schools facing legal action over claims of historical child abuse as the government weighs up expanding an inquiry into such allegations.

