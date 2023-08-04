Westvic's State League 2 men could guarantee themselves top spot on the ladder if they manage to get across the line against Craigieburn at home on Saturday.
After last week's last gasp 2-1 victory over Frankston, Westvic needs just two more points in its final three games of the season to secure the minor premiership.
With just four weeks remaining in the season, and just three games to play, Westvic is on 33 points, eight points clear of St Bedes on 25.
Knox, after its 2-0 victory overt St Bedes last round, is in third position with 23 points, but has a game in hand. Should it win its final four matches, it could finish the season on 35 points. In reality, it should be winning all of its remaining games.
St Bedes needs to win all of its remaining games and hope Westvic drop maximum points in all three games to have a chance of finishing in the top two.
So the pressure turns to Westvic, which needs to get the win this weekend in order to secure its position and likely promotion to State League 1 next year.
Westvic's reserves also sit on top of the ladder, strengthening its case for promotion when decisions are made by Hockey Victoria at the end of the season.
Craigieburn looms as a tricky match-up this weekend as it sits in fifth position, just one-point outside the top four. It will be keen for a win to push its own case for a finals position.
The two sides played one of the games of the season back in round six which ended in a 4-4 draw. On that day, Craigieburn's Lowrance Lowrance slammed home a hat-trick for the home side.
But what needs to be taken with a grain of salt was the amount of Westvic players who missed that game due to the junior country championships being played on the same weekend.
Despite a few injuries which have hit the club in recent week, Westvic has a more settled line-up this and with the home pitch advantage should have the quality to get the points and secure their top place.
For the State League 1 women, it's now a case of do-or-die up against Brunswick.
Having fallen away in recent matches, including a disappointing 4-0 loss to Monash University, Westvic needs to pick up the maximum points at home.
While finals are out of reach, there's still plenty to play for with games to come against Brunswick, PEGS and Werribee, who all sit close to Westvic on the ladder.
These two sides also met in round six when the country championships were being played with Westvic getting the job done 3-2.
Saturday's matches are at Prince of Wales Park, the women's match starts at 2pm with the men to follow at 3.30pm.
