The group of fungi known as bracket fungi includes many species. Some of them are large, others small. Most of them grow on tree trunks.
The one pictured is the honeycomb fungus, sometimes known as the wasp-nest fungus.
Approximately 70 millimetres wide, it was photographed growing on a small tree trunk in forest at Ross Creek a week ago.
Like many bracket fungi, this one has as an unremarkable rough brown upper surface, but its underneath is prominently honeycombed.
Many other species have firm, sponge-like pores instead. Others are almost solid underneath. Most are corky or woody on top, many of them very tough and long-lasting.
Most of the bracket fungi are broadly attached to the trunks and branches; they do not have a single stem.
The large waxy pores of the honeycomb fungus are distinctive. They vary in shape, from linear to circular. The colour is whiter when younger, eventually aging to brown.
This fungus grows on both dead and dying rough-barked eucalypts, not necessarily large or old.
There appears to be some variation in the undersurface of the honeycomb fungus, with some being thicker and waxier, and others thinner. This might be a result of age or moisture.
A book on Bendigo fungi describes the honeycomb fungus as very common in that area, but it appears to be less numerous here.
We have a wide range of bracket fungi in the Ballarat district, with the "white punk" being one of the better-known species. It can grow to 20 centimetres or more wide, and is attached by a central stem, normally several metres up on a trunk.
Older specimens are sometimes found on the ground, having fallen after being weakened by insects.
A red-backed kingfisher near Skipton was an unexpected report in July. This is mostly a bird of northern Victoria, with only a few reports from the Ballarat region. Its mid-winter appearance here is very unexpected.
Recent Lake Wendouree reports include freckled duck, blue-billed duck, little black cormorant, darter and tree martin. One or two great egrets remain, and dusky moorhens appear to be more numerous than usual.
Black-tailed native-hen, blue-billed duck and spotless crake are recent reports from Mullawallah Wetlands.
Nankeen kestrels are common in much of our local pastoral country.
A spotted pardalote was found dead in Ballarat East. These birds are rather prone to crashing into windows, so perhaps that was the cause of its death.
Silver gulls in Victoria Street have been observed feeding under streetlights at 2am on drizzly nights or after rain.
I have seen a big flock of 15+ silvereyes. They were first noted when I saw the green colour.
Do silvereyes migrate or do they do large flocks usually?
R.H., Ballarat East.
In winter time, silvereyes are usually seen in groups or flocks. The groups can be comprised of four or five birds, or up to 20 or even more. They move busily over twigs and branches, taking off suddenly to move on to another tree. As you noticed, their greenish colour is useful in identification.
Silvereyes use both native and exotic trees, so they are quite at home in gardens in any part of Ballarat where trees remain.
Although we have silvereyes in Ballarat all year, in winter some of them visit us from other areas, while some of ours travel further north. Part of the population may be migratory, while others are more nomadic.
