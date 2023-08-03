The Courier
Emergency services respond to two-vehicle crash in Bullarook, east of Ballarat

Adam Spencer
Gabrielle Hodson
By Adam Spencer, and Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Two people have been taken to hospital and a third is still being assessed by paramedics after a serious collision east of Ballarat on Thursday morning.

