Two people have been taken to hospital and a third is still being assessed by paramedics after a serious collision east of Ballarat on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Wilsons Road, Bullarook about 10.50am, after an SUV and ute collided.
The crash was about 1.2 kilometres from Black Swamp Road.
Firefighters said the first person was freed at 11.43am - and the second person, two minutes later.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person had been flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne while a second person had been driven to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
CFA trucks attended from Bungaree, Wallace and Ballarat, which sent specialist rescue vehicles.
The conditions and injuries of the patients have not been confirmed.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
