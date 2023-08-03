A new way to keep fit and socialise is coming to Creswick in the form of clogging.
The bluegrass dance style is a cross between tap and line dancing, and is the official state dance of Kentucky and North Carolina in the USA.
Organiser and teacher Neville Flegg said the classes are perfect for beginners because steps are called out as they are performed.
"It is like a square dance so you don't have to remember what comes next," he said.
The style originally came from the American Appalachian Mountains and has been in Australia since the '80s, Mr Flegg said.
He and Cheryl Holland will be teaching the classes, which they have been doing in Melbourne for more than thirty years.
Mr Flegg said there are eight basic beginner steps taught in these first few weeks as the classes start.
"Once you've learned them, it's like building blocks, you learn so many steps and then you add onto that," he said.
"Before you know it there will be more and more steps and you will be able to do more and more dances."
Mr Flegg said the beginner stages involve light exercise accessible to most, even if rhythm is not your strong suit.
"We can normally teach most people with rhythm or not," he said.
"You do make new friends and there is lots of fun to be had."
Classes are on Tuesday nights at the Scout Hall on N Parade.
More information available by emailing creswickcloggers@gmail.com
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
