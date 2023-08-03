A key parcel of land in the Ballarat West Employment Zone is on the market, seven months after the state government reacquired it.
The 15-hectare site has sat dormant since Broo originally purchased the commercial land for $2.16 million from Major Projects Victoria in 2017.
The Mildura-based brewery intended to build a $100 million brewery, 100,000 capacity outdoor venue and 500-metre zipline from a 45-metre tall viewing platform.
However the state government's development arm, Development Victoria, reacquired the land in January after Broo was unable to fulfill its development agreement obligations and was required to sell the land back at its original sale price.
It was handed back at a cost of $2.3 million.
This followed Broo's decision to sell the property in June 2021 to Ballarat-based Bentley Property Group, but the sale was terminated as it never received approval from Development Victoria.
Development Victoria is now seeking expressions of interest for the land at 2 Liberator Driver, Mitchell Park.
Potential buyers have the opportunity to purchase the whole site or nominate a preferred lot size and location for their future business.
BWEZ, one of the City of Ballarat's and state government's key employment projects, has been designed to be an industrial and commercial precinct to support Ballarat's future economic growth.
Colliers Ballarat real estate agent Lauchlan Waddell said the site would be suited to a large industrial occupier.
"What we are seeing is some great expansion of existing Ballarat businesses," Mr Waddell said.
"There's a real shortage of industrial land for Ballarat, anything from small lots to large parcels of land.
"A lot of businesses are doing well in Ballarat and this will open up some opportunities for them to get more space and expand."
Luv-a-Duck is one business that made the move to BWEZ, opening a $20 million facility after outgrowing its primary processing plant in Nhill.
Development Victoria has opened Expressions of Interest to be made for the site.
Those applying need to outline their development capability and experience, their development outcomes and how it aligns with Development Victoria's objectives for the site.
They also need to outline their proposed use for the site and how it aligns with the BWEZ and state objectives.
Expression of interest close on August 25.
Development Victoria has been contacted for comment.
