The Courier
Home/Photos and Video

Former Broo Ballarat West Employment Zone listed for sale

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A key parcel of land in the Ballarat West Employment Zone is on the market, seven months after the state government reacquired it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.