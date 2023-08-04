Ballarat's Best Pie winners
Which venue has the best pie in Ballarat? Join the team from Visit Ballarat for a special awards ceremony at Hop Temple hosted by culinary journalist Sofia Levin to find out - then check out some of the pies yourself at cafes, restaurants, and pubs across the city.
Free event.
Frankie's Guys
Direct from the UK, the world's number one celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is making its highly anticipated Australian premiere this month touring throughout Australia.
Frankie's Guys have become internationally renowned for their astonishing vocal harmonies, slick dance moves, and the electric atmosphere they bring to the stage.
Tickets available online.
Spoken word open mic
A celebration of words at FEAR's Bridge Mall home base.
Share your stories, poems, prose and songs on an open mic, with five minutes of time allocated to every person.
Free event.
Henry Wagons
Home-grown alt-country singer Henry Wagons returns on an epic regional tour, hitting up Ballarat for the first time in years.
"How euphoric it is to feel the sound hit your shirt, to feel the sticky carpet against your soles," he said.
Tickets are available online
KXX with Volt Jolt
Brand new punk rock act KXX, which claims PJ Harvey and Queens of the Stone Age as influences, take on The Eastern's stage with Volt Jolt, punk rockers who are about to launch their first EP.
Tickets available online and at the door.
The Bedridden
A rare reunion show for '90s indie act The Bedridden, which despite a few lineup changes has maintained a strong fanbase over the years.
Friends of Canadian Corridor's annual tree planting day
Every year, the Friends of the Canadian Corridor lead a tree planting day to rehabilitate parts of Ballarat that desperately need it.
This year, 500 trees donated by the City of Ballarat community nursery will be planted on the bank near the Canadian Creek, and all are welcome to join in with a barbecue afterward.
Free event.
Victorian Concert Orchestra picnic performance
A special picnic concert experience at Cave Hill Creek just north of Beaufort.
Join the 40-piece Victorian Concert Orchestra for a fundraising performance in a unique location
Gates open at 12pm for picnic lunches, performance is at 2pm.
Tickets available online.
Royal South Street's Aria competition
Widely regarded as the nation's most prestigious competition for emerging opera singers, the Aria offers nearly $60,000 in cash prizes to enrich the training of our brightest talent.
The competition was established in 1924, and is part of the massive South Street program.
Tickets available at the door.
Come Together for Beyond Blue
Bands from Ballarat Grammar and Clarendon College will unite to play a special show in support of mental health charity Beyond Blue.
There'll be big bands, orchestras, and choirs performing together to raise money and get people talking.
Tickets available online and at the door.
Bridge Mall Farmers Market
A wide selection of stalls, including fresh produce and baked goods, amid all the shops at the Bridge Mall - plus ample parking.
Ballarat Market
A Ballarat institution, find a range of stalls with all proceeds supporting the Rotary Club of Ballarat South
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.