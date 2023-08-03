Ballarat's wintery weather will return on Friday, with wet and windy conditions set to hit the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between one and seven millimetres of rain to fall across the day as a cold front moves across central Victoria.
The Bureau also issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds as a result.
"As the cold front moves into western Victoria early on Friday morning, strong winds averaging 50 to 60 kmh with damaging wind gusts of around 90 kmh will redevelop over parts of western Victoria," the warning said.
"Winds are forecast to initially ease from the west, over the Grampians, the Otways and the Surf coast, and the Mornington Peninsula by early Friday afternoon.
"Winds will then ease over the central ranges in the early evening, and finally in the eastern ranges later on Friday evening or early Saturday morning as the cold front moves into the eastern half of the state."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The bureau's weather station at Ballarat airport has captured 2.6mm so far in August, while the July total was 36.6mm - slightly less than the 38mm captured in July 2022.
Ballarat's wettest month of the year so far was June, where 100.8mm fell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.