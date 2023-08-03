The Courier
Ballarat cold case killer Matthew Tilley loses appeal

By Tim Dornin with Alex Ford
Updated August 3 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Matthew Tilley has failed to overturn his conviction for the 1993 murder of Suzanne Poll. (Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS)
A man jailed for at least 26 years over the 1993 cold case killing of Adelaide woman Suzanne Poll has lost an appeal against his murder conviction.

