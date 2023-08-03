Building brimming with character | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale 31 Neill Street in Beaufort. This unique offering comprises of approximately 983 square metres of Commercial 1 Zoned land, with a generous frontage of 19.7 metres (approx.).
Constructed on the property is a charming character warehouse of some 295 square metres, which features an ornate facade, Canadian Oregon timber trusses, natural light throughout and a rear yard.
Once used as a garage, the original signwriting remains on the front of this iconic Beaufort building.
There are endless opportunities to make this unique property your own. It could be used to continue selling bric-a-brac, or would make an ultracool microbrewery.
Situated on the Western Highway, it has access to Western Victoria's major townships of Ballarat, Ararat, Stawell and Horsham.
Don't miss your opportunity to secure this exceptional property as a vacant possession. Contact the exclusive selling agents today for details and an inspection.
