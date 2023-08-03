The Courier
31 Neill Street, Beaufort | Building brimming with character

August 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Building brimming with character | Commercial property
  • 31 Neill Street, Beaufort
  • 983 square metres (approx.)
  • $500,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell on 0488 167 173 or James Lawson on 0488 167 173
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale 31 Neill Street in Beaufort. This unique offering comprises of approximately 983 square metres of Commercial 1 Zoned land, with a generous frontage of 19.7 metres (approx.).

