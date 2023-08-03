The stakes are high for eight Ballarat students as they prepare their skills for a national multi-day competition.
Maylee Howard and Sophie Stephenson are among the eight students from Federation TAFE who will be competing at the WorldSkills Australia National Championships later this month.
Ms Stephenson will be competing in the hairdressing section, and over the three day competition she will need to demonstrate colouring, cuts, up-styles and perming.
"We don't have a clue what we have to do exactly," she said.
"On the day, we'll get a sheet of paper telling us what kind of cut, colour or style is needed."
Ms Stephenson said she was working on making sure she was comfortable with the wide range of skills.
Celeste Burns is Ms Stephenson's trainer, and said this was a great opportunity to be involved on a national stage.
"It's fantastic to have someone from our region competing," she said.
"When you're quite passionate about the industry, it makes it easier to mentor them when they're engaged and willing to be involved."
Maylee Howard will be showcasing her patisserie skills at the national competition in Melbourne.
She will need to demonstrate skills like petit fours, moulded chocolates as well as a chocolate showpiece, iconic plaque and a selection of three plated desserts with a mystery box on the last day.
Ms Howard said the biggest takeaway from the regional competition was the important skill of time management.
One of Ms Howard's trainers, Dean Baker, said she will be working with a chocolate specialist over the next two weeks to work on her sculptures.
Mr Baker said this was a great opportunity to meet other in the growing industry.
"She can learn, not just what she just does at her workplace, but it has given her more skills," he said.
"It has given her contacts and she has been able to see what other people do [in the industry]."
The competition will be held on August 17-19.
Other Federation TAFE students competing include:
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
