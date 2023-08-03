The Courier
BFNL 2023: Devils, Jordan reach agreement on two-year extension

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 3 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
Dan Jordan will coach Darley through to the end of 2025. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Darley has extended its partnership with senior coach Dan Jordan until the end of season 2025.

