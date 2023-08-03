BFNL 2023: Devils, Jordan reach agreement on two-year extension

Darley has extended its partnership with senior coach Dan Jordan until the end of season 2025.
The news comes following an impressive season by the third-placed Devils, who are eyeing off a top-two spot with a win against North Ballarat on Saturday.
Darley Football Netball Club President Mark Shelly said the club was "thrilled" to have Jordan continue leading its senior team.
"Our committee and football department were in unanimous agreement to extend Dan's tenure as senior coach to the end of a fourth season," Shelly said.
Jordan said he felt "honoured" that the club showed faith in re-appointing him for a further two seasons.
"I feel as a whole club we are establishing a great platform to build sustained success and I, the coaching group, board, playing group, members and supporters are motivated to return the Devils to the top tier of the competition across all grades," Jordan said.
Darley Football Operations Manager Craig Baker expressed his enthusiasm about the extension.
"The club was keen for Dan to continue for another season and, when he mentioned two more, we jumped at the opportunity," Baker said.
"We feel this appointment gives not only our senior players but also our junior players the best possible chance to become senior footballers under a coach with AFL experience.
"One-point players are extremely important to the club."
Darley hosts North Ballarat at Darley Park on Saturday in a BFNL blockbuster.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
