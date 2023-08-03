Mourners filled St Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday to pay tribute to late Ballarat region hospitality icon James Frangos.
Jim was known as an astute businessman, who had a long history running restaurants and cafes in the region since the family's move to Daylesford in the 1970s.
He died surrounded by family on July 24, aged 77, after a long illness.
Former 3BA presenter Tony McManus spoke on his close history with Jim and his impact on the wider Ballarat and Daylesford communities.
"Jim's projects were designed and built with unswerving enthusiasm," Mr McManus said.
"Was he a dreamer? For sure. Was he an achiever? Most certainly."
In the 1970s, Jim and Dianne bought The Belvedere in Vincent Street, Daylesford - the building later known as Frangos and Frangos.
In the early 1980s, they ran Cottage Kitchen and The French Bakehouse in the Norwich Plaza.
Mr McManus recounted a time in the 1980s when Jim would join him on air on 3BA.
He remembered Jim bringing "boxes of old vinyl records" of American blues musician Lead Belly to the studio, to play over the waves instead of the pop music of the time.
"The ratings from that time have never been better," Mr McManus said.
"Jim was the 'cool dad', blessed with a heightened sense of theatre... that became Jim's brand, it was all about that sense of passion."
His daughter Biana performed The Rose as part of the service.
He is survived by Petra, Bianca and Melia, and grandchildren Max, Oliver, Otis, Seamus and Raquel.
