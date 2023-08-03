A drug fueled teenager who robbed a Wendouree service station while brandishing a machete has escaped prison time.
Jermaine Smith-Proctor, 19, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court in February, 2023, to charges of armed robbery, handling of stolen goods and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
He returned to court on Thursday, August 3.
On March 5, 2022, in the early hours of the morning, Smith-Proctor entered a service station in Wendouree where he purchased a bottle of Coca-Cola, the cashier noted he was acting suspiciously during the interaction and locked the doors after he left.
Later, about 5:00am on the same morning, Smith-Proctor returned to the service station wearing a cap and face mask, he then approached the counter and asked for "smokes" in an artificially deep voice.
The teenager then produced a weapon that was described as a large machete or knife about the length of the victim's forearm.
The worker handed over eight to 10 packets of cigarettes, but Smith-Proctor demanded more, while threatening the victim.
"I don't want to hurt you, but if you don't give me what I want, I'll do whatever I do," he said.
Smith-Proctor then left the service station, and the terrified victim called police.
After analysing the crime scene and store's CCTV, officers attended Smith-Proctor's home where a search of his bedroom found computers that had labels from a school on them and were seized under the suspicion they were stolen.
Smith-Proctor was eventually located asleep in the bedroom of a different home in Ballarat, in the possession of stolen cigarettes and wearing clothing matching the description of the robber.
After being arrested, Smith-Proctor told police the weapon used in the robbery belonged to another Wendouree person and was in their possession.
He also admitted to buying the computers for $50 each, which he suspected were stolen at the time of purchase.
The computers were stolen on February 12, and were returned to the school on March 17, 2022.
Judge Kellie Blair described the armed robbery as an "inherently" serious offence, and said Smith-Proctor had subjected the victim to a "very frightening" experience.
But, she said it was a less serious example of the offence as there was little planning involved, he had not subjected the victim to an extended hold up, and had shown remorse for his actions.
She also described the tragic circumstances of the young man's life, which had influenced his offending.
Smith-Proctor was placed in foster care at just four-and-a-half weeks of age, and had no further contact with his biological parents.
His foster mother then died of breast cancer when he was 12-years-old, after which he became a regular drug taker.
Smith-Proctor had been a cannabis user from the age of 13, and methamphetamine since he was 15-years-old.
At the time of offending, Smith-Proctor had been using GHB, ice and drinking alcohol following another family setback.
This caused Smith-Proctor to crave cigarettes, which had been a coping mechanism for him from a young age, and his heavy drug use had caused him to act recklessly.
But, Judge Blair commended Smith-Proctor for engaging with drug and alcohol treatment programs while in prison and after his release.
"Well done on all the hard work you have done, I know it hasn't been easy," she said.
Judge Blair said he was also eligible for a more lenient sentence owing to his guilty plea, and because he met the definition of a "young offender" who had high prospects of rehabilitation.
Smith-Proctor was sentenced to an 18 month Community Corrections Order (CCO), where he must submit to further drug, alcohol and mental health assessment and rehabilitation programs, and was instructed not to commit another offence punishable by prison.
If he had not pleaded guilty, Judge Blair said he would have been sentenced to nine months in prison in addition to the CCO.
