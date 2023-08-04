THE word legacy has been bandied around a lot in the past couple of weeks, but what legacy does the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games really leave for Ballarat and for the rest of regional Victoria?
After quashing the regional Commonwealth Games, the likes of former Games minister Jacinta Allan and Premier Daniel Andrews were quick to point out that the government would still spend $2 billion for infrastructure on promised sporting facilities around the state.
"Each and every one of the community sporting infrastructure projects that we had been in detailed planning and design... will be going ahead," Ms Allan said at the shock cancellation announcement.
For Ballarat, this roughly translates into 5000 seats at Mars Stadium, a new athletics facility at the former Showgrounds site, a new sporting facility at Miners Rest (which was to be used by North Ballarat Football Club while Mars was being updated) and cosmetic lighting and sound upgrades at Selkirk Stadium, a total cost of around $150 million give or take a few million here and there.
When given an opportunity to accept such a handouts from the state government, no-one will ever say no.
Anything that is spent on a city the size of Ballarat is a plus.
Mayor Des Hudson was quick to jump at the announcement.
"The level of investment that Ballarat is to receive is almost a once-in-a-generation opportunity where such significant amounts of funding, over $150 million of delivery for Commonwealth Games alone is going to be delivered," he said.
Other legacy items included the saleyard upgrades which are, at best up in the air, while the community was pushing for a new station or platform in the growing northern suburbs.
Notice, Ms Allan's comments related specifically to "community sporting infrastructure". No mention of other legacy items.
The state government did also announce a $1 billion Regional Housing Fund to deliver more than 1300 new homes across regional Victoria, however there was no mention of how many Ballarat might receive.
A $150 million spend is good, but of a $2 billion statewide promise, it's really a drop in the ocean, or in real terms, it's 7.5 percent of the total spend.
If the Games had gone ahead, Ballarat could have realistically expected around $750 million to be spent when you include other items which are now up in the air.
That seems a fair amount given the city was initially seen as one third of the total game package with Bendigo and Geelong as the other major centres.
But at the end of the day, we can argue financial legacy forever?
Some things will get built, some will be delayed, others may never happen at all. We will go backwards and forwards about how much money Ballarat should get for various sporting infrastructure until the lights go on around Lake Wendouree, who knows how long that will take?
What is missing though from all this though is human legacy the Games would have brought to Ballarat. This is quite simply something that cannot be measured in dollars and cents.
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Steve Moneghetti was the most succinct on this very topic this week.
"My greatest ever role was as mayor of Melbourne 2006," he said.
"When I was mayor of the village, I had countries like Trinidad and Tobago, like Kiribati, when we welcomed them into the village, we would raise their flag, they'd do a cultural ceremony, I had people from those countries in tears at those ceremonies because it is the only time they feel a part of the Commonwealth.
"We simply do not understand the consequences of how powerful sport is in bringing the Commonwealth together.
"You talk about Australia topping the medal tally, it's not that, it's about bringing 7000 people from 72 nations together to share a cultural experience and we're using sport as a vehicle. We need a reason to bring these people together every four years."
Moneghetti said the cultural experience of the Commonwealth Games could not be understated.
"Imagine Togo coming into Ballarat and seeing a primary school adopt them, how good would that be for everyone?" he said.
"That knock down effect of spreading good will, it not only affects the Commonwealth countries but also the host nations because they get an exposure to a culture they would not know about otherwise.
"It's the human relationships you build, not having the games reinforces how important to me how important the games are.
"We've got 14 kids going off the cross country championships, so I'm disappointed for those type of athletes here who won't get the opportunity to be exposed to the best in the world and have an opportunity.
"It's the human element of this decision that I'm really struggling to comprehend, it's the athletes, the community that miss out."
There's a school of thought that with the right support the Games could have come in at around about a $2 billion spend. Birmingham came in at $1.8 billion, Gold Coast in 2018 came in at $1.2 billion.
At $2 billion, you would have needed Melbourne, for example John Cain Arena for the velodrome, MSAC for the pool and probably Kardinia Park for the athletics - with the nearby Landy Field as the warm up track. The regions could then have hosted every other sport, lawn bowls in Bendigo, cycling in Shepparton and who knows, rowing in Ballarat?
If those existing facilities had have been utilised correctly and given the upgrades needed, you would have had a special games the whole state could have been proud of.
The legacy would have been worth far greater than $2 billion for regional areas than the bricks and mortar improvements.
