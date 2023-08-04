Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
BFNL ROUND 15 FIXTURE
Ballarat, East Point and Sebastopol have the bye in round 15.
At Darley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, 2023 - North Ballarat 12.13 (85) d Darley 3.10 (28)
Top-two dreams are on the line in Darley's highly-anticipated round 15 clash with North Ballarat on Saturday.
The Roosters will be looking to replicate their round nine heroics in which they dealt Darley its first defeat of the season.
Brendan McCartney's side was the in-form team of the competition before a streak-snapping loss to Sebastopol in round 14.
It now leaves the Roosters one game behind top-three sides in Darley and Sebastopol ahead of a challenging run home.
McCartney said the Devils boast some strong talent and are impressive across all areas of the game.
"They take a lot of marks inside forward 50 which is always a sign of a good team," McCartney said.
"Teams that do that it shows that they've set the ground up pretty well and they use it pretty well."
The Roosters will continue to enjoy the services of VFL-listed stars in Sam Glover (Collingwood) and Jack Riding (Werribee), while Jamie Quick (Geelong) misses with concussion.
Quick is a big out for North Ballarat, with the Geelong-listed forward booting seven goals last time out against the Devils.
That round nine encounter was the first of back-to-back losses for Dan Jordan's side.
"We probably just had one of those periods over a couple of weeks where we lost a few soldiers when we last played North," Jordan said.
"We know they are a high-quality side and they'll have a bit of a point to prove coming off of a loss."
Jordan acknowledged the importance of Saturday's contest with a top-two finish looming.
"It (a top-two spot) probably depends on Saturday's match-up," Jordan said.
"We'd like to try and finish top two or three but having said that we've still got a pretty heavy month ahead which is a great challenge for us."
The Devils finish their season with three out of four matches against top-six sides in North Ballarat, Melton and Sunbury.
Darley hosts North Ballarat at Darley Park at 2.15pm on Saturday.
At MacPherson Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 2, 2023 - Melton 13.7 (85) d Sunbury 10.5 (65)
Only two Ballarat Football Netball League sides took down eventual premiers Melton last season.
One of them has the chance to lock in a top-six spot if it can repeat last year's late-season heroics.
Sunbury returns to action from its round 14 bye with an opportunity to feature in its first finals campaign since 2019.
It would take an almighty upset, with Travis Hodgson's Lions travelling to play reigning premiers Melton in round 15.
A win would see Sunbury move to a 9-4 win-loss record which, while still not mathematically safe, should be enough to edge out East Point for a spot in the top six.
Sunbury welcomes back key players in Jake Sutton, Nathan Wood and Fraser Ampulski for Saturday's MacPherson Park match-up.
Ballarat inter-league forward Sutton has put together an impressive season for the Lions with 28 goals through nine games.
Sutton has juggled both BFNL and VFL football, lining up in three games for Essendon this year.
He comes into the highly-anticipated clash following a season-high five-goal outing against East Point.
While Sunbury boasts some crucial inclusions, a handful of well-rested stars return to the Bloods' round 15 lineup.
Melton premiership captain Jack Walker returns alongside Ben Archard and Jordyn Cotter, with the trio rested against Melton South last week.
Archard suffered a broken nose against Lake Wendouree in round 11 but played the following two weeks before being managed in round 14.
Melton sits two games clear on top of the ladder and would likely secure the minor premiership with a win on Saturday.
The Bloods' qualifying final opponent could also be decided on Saturday, with Darley's clash with North Ballarat season-defining for the two sides chasing a top-two finish.
At CE Brown Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 1, 2023 - Redan 16.14 (110) d Lake Wendouree 1.12 (18)
These two sides opened the BFNL season with a one-sided Good Friday affair, with Lake Wendouree managing just one goal in a slow start to the season.
The Lakers suffered their second triple-digit defeat last week against Darley and, if they are not careful, another looms on Saturday as the Lions look to begin their climb into the top six.
Redan faces the Lakers, Swans and Panthers over the next three weeks as Gary Learmonth's side eyes a return to finals.
A win on Saturday would see the Lions jump East Point into the top six and likely stay there for the remainder of the season.
At Melton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 9, Bacchus Marsh 19.18 (132) d Melton South 5.4 (34)
Bacchus Marsh boasts just two wins this season but will comfortably add a third when the Cobras visit Melton Recreation Reserve.
Jason Williams' side is the only team not to beat the Panthers by over 100 points, but has the opportunity to join the rest of the league with a triple-digit win on Saturday.
A win also keeps the Cobras in striking distance of eighth-placed Ballarat, setting up an exciting final round clash.
Melton South captain Cody Chapman lines up in his first game since round 11, in which the inspirational leader was injured at the opening bounce.
Panthers coach Ryan Hoy said the club would be cautious in his return, noting Chapman would not play his usual midfield role.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
