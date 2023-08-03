A driver who allegedly lost control of his vehicle and hit three young girls outside a Sturt Street ice cream store will likely contest the charges against him.
Abdul Baqi appeared via video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday in relation to charges arising from the crash near Cold Rock Ice Creamery on January 20.
Representatives for Baqi said the crash was allegedly caused when he was rear-ended by another car just as he started to accelerate, causing him to increase pressure on the peddle and lose control of his vehicle.
"We submit there has been a collision between another vehicle and our client's vehicle, and that collision has directly contributed to what has happened," the representatives said.
CCTV footage of the alleged incident was captured, but counsel for Baqi said the first collision which contributed to the crash was not captured on camera.
Previously, counsel for Baqi argued his car brakes had failed, but said this was no longer part of his defence.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin summarised the prosecution's argument, which alleged Baqi caused the crash by mistakenly applying the accelerator instead of the brake.
The matter was adjourned to a later date for a contest mention.
