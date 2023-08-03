The Courier
Abdul Bagi faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court for Sturt Street crash outside of Cold Rock

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 8:30am
A driver who allegedly lost control of his vehicle and hit three young girls outside a Sturt Street ice cream store will likely contest the charges against him.

