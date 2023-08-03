The Courier
Talent League: Rebels eager for Knights challenge

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 3 2023 - 7:00pm
East Point junior Lachie Charleson in action for the Rebels. Picture by Adam Trafford
Fresh off of a thumping win against the Geelong Falcons, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels turn their attention to an in-form Northern Knights at Preston City Oval on Saturday.

