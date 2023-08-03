Talent League: Rebels eager for Knights challenge

Fresh off of a thumping win against the Geelong Falcons, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels turn their attention to an in-form Northern Knights at Preston City Oval on Saturday.
Just three rounds remain in the Talent League Boys season as the program eyes off another Wildcard finish this year.
Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown said the Boys will take plenty of confidence out of their 74-point triumph over the Falcons in round 14.
Last week's match-up saw a long-awaited return to Warrnambool for the Rebels.
"To bring a game to Warrnambool for the first time since 2014 and to have the local boys play so well made it such a memorable day for the Rebels," Brown said.
"Throughout the game we certainly played the brand of football we want to be known for and we are just hoping we can bring that intensity against the Knights this Saturday.
"The Knights are a metro team that have been really consistent throughout the season and currently sit third on the ladder so we are going to have to be at our best again, but the boys are ready for the challenge."
Ararat junior Hugh Toner will make his debut on Saturday.
Brown said Toner had put together a strong block of training and games back with Ararat over the community break.
"It's a wonderful achievement for Hugh," she said.
"He has worked hard at training all year, he deserves his opportunity. It is exciting for his family and friends."
The Rebels head into the round 15 match-up sitting fifth with a 7-3 win-loss record.
National Championships players in George Stevens and Luamon Lual starred in the Rebels return to Reid Oval on Sunday.
Stevens finished with a game-high 36 disposals with seven tackles and a goal also to his name.
His South Warrnambool teammate in Lual had 23 touches and was a reliable kick going inside 50.
Hugh Trigg, Ethan McKercher and Tyler Pidgeon have been listed as emergencies for Saturday.
The Knights host the Rebels at 12.30pm at Preston City Oval on Saturday.
It is set to be an exciting month for the Rebels program with the Vic Country Futures squad announced next week, as well as six Rebels Girls representing Victoria Country on Saturday, August 12.
Jessica Rentsch, Tyla Crabtree, Lily Jordan, Millie Lang, Sophie Butterworth and Laila Lappin will line up alongside each other in the Trevor Barker Beach contest.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.