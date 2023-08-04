With buses already replacing trains for the next week between Melbourne and Caroline Springs, more disruptions are on the way through the rest of August.
Coaches will replace V/Line trains on the Ballarat line, including Ararat and Maryborough trains, from Caroline Spring to Southern Cross in both directions for all services until August 13.
No coaches will stop at Footscray station.
According to V/Line, this is due to West Gate Tunnel works close to the city, and delays of up to 50 minutes are expected.
The train replacement fun continues on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, with all trains between Melton and Southern Cross again to be replaced by coaches.
Coaches will also replace trains for the full trip on Sunday night, with more details to follow.
All Ararat trains will be further disrupted that weekend, with trains between Ballarat and Ararat to be replaced by buses.
This means Ararat commuters will be able to take a train between Ballarat and Melton.
Trains return on Monday, August 21, but only between Ballarat and Southern Cross - Ararat passengers will still need to catch a bus to or from Ballarat.
Delays are expected and a temporary timetable will be in place - check out the V/Line website for more information.
