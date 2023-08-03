A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Alfredton on Friday morning.
According to officers at the scene, a man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle about 7.10am on Cuthberts Road near Alfredton Drive.
Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver stopped at the scene.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known at this stage, but debris and other items were seen on the road.
Cuthberts Road and Alfredton Drive were temporarily closed for about an hour while police investigated.
