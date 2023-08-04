Talbot Football Netball Club is rallying around a teenage girl with a degenerative muscle disease and her family.
The club is throwing its support behind Maddisyn Carroll who suffers from Friedreich's ataxia, to ensure her family can provide her with all she needs in her battle with the condition.
A family fun day at Talbot has been organised as a fundraiser for Sunday.
Dallas Byars, one of the event's organisers, said it was a cause close to the hearts of the Talbot club as well as the wider Ballarat regional football community
Maddisyn's father Shaun Carroll's playing career took in Talbot, and also included Ballan and Rokewood-Corindhap.
Her uncle Tim Carroll still plays with Talbot and cousins play netball with the Hawks.
"We've had all manner of support for the event and we're looking forward to a big day." Byars said.
Byars said Maddisyn and her family were facing challenges on a number of fronts, one being mobility and transport needs.
He said this was one area which an event like Sunday could provide important assistance, with all proceeds going to the Carrolls.
The family day at Talbot Recreation Reserve starts at noon.
Sebastopol Football Netball Club is also planning a fund-raising barbecue for Maddisyn at a home game at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday, August 19.
Maddisyn's brother Jack Bambury plays with the Burra.
Friedreich's ataxia is a rare degenerative disease, which damages the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and cerebellum portion of the brain.
The condition tends to develop in children and teens and gradually worsens over time.
Unsteady, awkward movements and a loss of sensation owing to nerve injury develop as the disease progresses.
