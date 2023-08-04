This 82-year-old artist is inviting you into a lifetime of creation in his latest exhibition.
The latest show at the Old Butcher Shop gallery could be Alan Leishman's last solo exhibition.
The artworks involved take inspiration from a wide variety of landscapes, from his time in England and France, to the streets of Ballarat and trails in the Wombat Forest.
The oldest painting is from 1985, while others are from a recent 2019 trip to England.
Mr Leishman said painting and drawing has always come naturally to him.
"I have always been good at art as a kid, it was just one of those things," he said.
"So I went to art school."
Mr Leishman studied at Farnham College of Art in the south of England.
He said when he moved to Australia it was a challenge to grasp the different landscape styles.
"When I look at something, I'm already working into it and drawing it [in my mind]," he said.
"It's almost telling me what to do."
To bridge the gap between the Australian and English landscapes, Mr Leishman said he enjoyed painting while on holiday in the south of France.
Mr Leishman said he will typically paint from memory or while he was looking at the landscape.
Sometimes he will start with a small size painting, such as just a moon.
"Even though I did it from scratch right now, I can then do bigger versions of it," he said.
The retrospective look at the work opens on Saturday August 5 at the Old Butcher Shop Gallery on 112 Seymour St Soldiers Hill.
The gallery is open on the weekends in August.
Mr Leishman will continue painting and hopes to keep exhibiting in groups, particularly with the Soldiers Hill Artist Collective.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
