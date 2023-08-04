Ballarat galloper Berkeley Square launches his spring campaign at Flemington on Saturday.
Ballarat trainer Dan O'Sullivan has the group 2 winner at the races for the first time since his sixth in the Victoria Derby in late October.
Berkeley Square had a stellar campaign as a three-year-old last spring, with three wins including the group 2 Moonee Valley Vase and listed Exford Plate at Flemington.
He was also fourth in Caulfield Guineas before going to the Derby.
He begins this campaign a week later than last year, when he won at this corresponding meeting second-up.
A winner of four of his seven starts, Berkeley Square, lines up in the VRC Member Dennis Foley Sprint, 1410m - named in honour of Ballarat business and sporting identity Dennis Foley, who is a keen racehorse owner.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
