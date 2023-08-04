The Courier
Commonwealth Games future in doubt after Canada pulls 2030 bid

By Aap with Alex Ford
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:00pm
Just weeks after Ballarat lost the Commonwealth Games, the future of the event remains unclear as another host city withdraws its bid.

