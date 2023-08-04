First home buyers can get a jump on the spring rush if they start their property search now.
And we've found some beauties, from a cute 1880s miners cottage that is crying out for a bit of love and care, through to three-bedroom homes that just need a lick of paint and others that are ready to move right in.
According to Ballarat Real Estate agent Brendan Elliott, first home buyers, along with investors, are being attracted to homes in the $375,000 to $400,000 range.
"We are seeing a lot of first home buyers which is amazing to see," Mr Elliott said.
The properties are open for inspection on Saturday.
603 Norman Street, Wendouree, $440,000 to $450,000
Trevor Petrie Real Estate director Scott Petrie is the agent for 603 Norman Street, Wendouree, and said the property would be an entry point into the market.
"It's a three-bedroom home that needs a bit of modernisation. It would be a great entry point into the market for someone to buy their first home," Mr Petrie said.
"It's a perfect first-starter in general."
Mr Petrie said an investor could be interested in the property, adding their own touch to it, before leasing it.
It is located close to the Northway shopping complex.
401 Eureka Street, Eureka, - $350,000 to $385,000
The red door on the three-bedroom house at 401 Eureka Street, Eureka, may have caught people's eye.
The freshly painted house is ideal for a first home buyer, investor or someone wanting to downsize.
It is described as a property offering exceptional value in today's property market, at a price range of $350,000 to $385,000.
253 Albert Street, Sebastopol, $375,000 to $400,000
This Sebastopol home is an opportunity for investors or first home buyers.
It has been refurbished and, being on a 655 square-metre block, has the potential for an extension or subdivision.
Ballarat Real Estate agent Brendan Elliott said the property was best suited for investors or first home buyers, who would be looking in this property's price range of $375,000 to $400,000.
The property is currently leased at $350 a week but Mr Elliott said it was about it become vacant.
372 Forest Street, Wendouree, $429,000 to $439,000
This is a newly listed home, offering a double garage, comfortable living space and modern kitchen.
It has been repainted and is ready for a first home buyer to move in without any work.
205 Cutts Street, Ballarat East, $370,000 to $390,000
This Ballarat East property is another great value opportunity for a first homebuyer or investor priced under $400,000.
It is central to Ballarat and is neat and tidy.
805 Urquhart Street, Ballarat Central, $370,000 to $400,000
For someone who is looking at purchasing a period home, this 1880s miner's cottage is for sale.
The agent describes the three-bedroom house "for a first home buyer looking to get into the Ballarat central market and looking at a cosmetic update".
It is set to go for auction in September.
