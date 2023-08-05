Children living in energy poverty across the world are set to receive a ray of light from students at Lumen Christi Primary School.
Millions of children rely on kerosene lamps to provide light to do their homework - but the kerosene lamps cause breathing problems and other health concerns, and are a common cause of house fires.
A school walkathon involving all Lumen Christi pupils earlier this year raised more than $3800 to buy SolarBuddy lights to be sent overseas to allow children to study safely after dusk and improve their health and education outcomes.
The Delacombe pupils constructed the 100 lights on Friday as part of their annual Lumen Christi celebration day giving thanks for their blessings.
"It was pretty easy to build them and screw them together. It was pretty easy because we had around three or four people in a group of different ages," said grade six student Ankita.
"It's really important that all the grades from different schools are helping other kids that are suffering from energy poverty. It's a good thing and it gives us good hearts that we are helping."
Teacher Leonie Leviston said the project was an important way for children to learn about energy poverty, renewable energy and what it means to be a global citizen.
After building the SolarBuddy lights, which are attached to a child's school bag so when they arrive home from school the device has been charged to provide the light needed to study by, the Lumen Christi pupils wrote letters to the overseas recipient of their light.
The SolarBuddy lights not only help a child to study, they positive impact the lives of the whole family and reduce the risk of burns and health issues from the use of kerosene lamps, as well as providing an 80 per cent reduction in kerosene expenditure for the household.
Each Solar Buddy also has important positives for the environment, offsetting 1.28 tonnes of Co2 emissions and is the equivalent of planting 21 trees.
"There's a lovely link between Lumen meaning light and our school (motto) 'shining our light around the world'," Ms Leviston said.
"It is very apt that our gift of solar lights will help illuminate the lives of other children worldwide.
"The lights will be delivered directly into the hands of children experiencing energy poverty and they'll receive the letter from our students."
