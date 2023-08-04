The Courier has appointed Erin Williams as its property reporter to cover real estate news across the city and region.
Ballarat born and bred, Williams began her media career in 2005, working for The Courier and Daylesford's Hepburn Advocate.
A former sub-editor, her journalism work has included stints reporting on court, writing commercial features and covering police and council rounds.
ACM, publisher of The Courier, is Australia's leading news source on property in regional Australia and provides trusted news and information for buyers, sellers and anyone who calls the best parts of Australia home.
Acting managing editor of The Courier Emily Sweet said Ballarat audiences showed a strong interest in property-related news and issues, and Williams would help sharpen the newsroom's focus on the topic.
"People making the move from metropolitan areas to the regions, lured by more affordable prices and a better lifestyle, have driven significant property growth in Ballarat in recent years," she said.
"It's fantastic to have a journalist of Erin's calibre examining and explaining what's going on.
"We want to tell the stories that keep our audiences informed on the Ballarat market and help them make those key property-related decisions.
"Erin knows the area well and has established connections within the Ballarat community, so we're excited to have her in this new role."
Ms Williams said she was keen to cover the property round for The Courier.
"I'm looking forward to reporting on the trends in Ballarat and across the region, new and older homes and the houses we'd love to see inside," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.