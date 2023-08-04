Scott Winduss is a Daylesford football legend in every sense.
He has been a giant of the game for the club - in longevity and with his physical presence as pre-eminent ruckman, initially as a Demon in the Ballarat Football League and then as a Bulldog in the Central Highlands league.
Winduss will have another special moment in his decorated career when he makes what is these days a rare on-field appearance at Daylesford's Victoria Park on Saturday.
The newly-turned 47-year-old will play his 400th game at senior level for Daylesford, lining up for the Bulldog reserves against Waubra.
The vast majority of these games - well in excess of 350 - have been in the seniors.
Reaching this milestone has been a slow and steady process since his last year as a regular in the seniors in 2014.
His only senior game since then was in 2021, when he put his hand up to fill in when a number of Melbourne-based players were unavailable owing the COVID-19 lockdown in the metropolitan area.
"It was a good win at a muddy Beaufort," he recalled.
Over the past few years he has been happy to answer the call to make up numbers, when he can fit it between coaching the club's under-12s and a junior basketball team, and this week will be just his fifth game of the season.
Having 400 games beside his name will add to his 2007, 2009 and 2012 CHFL premierships with the club, 2001 and 2002 Henderson Medals in the BFL, selection in the Daylesford team of the decade and multiple club best and fairests.
As exciting as getting to 400 games is, reaching 300 had always been the mark he had wanted to achieve.
"Reaching 400 was never really in my sights. It's only been in recent times that it has really been a topic of discussion," he said.
"The joy it's giving my family and others counting down has been satisfying."
Winduss said he had great memories of his playing days in the BFL, in which he played close to 220 games.
"Playing against some of those big names on iconic grounds round Ballarat, Great memories."
He said lining up as a "skinny kid" "against the likes of Alister Ford - "an absolute monster" - in my first year was daunting and a great learning curve.
Winduss said being part of premierships alongside players he had grown up with would undoubtedly be what he remembered most when he reflected on his playing career.
"It was unbelievable. We all went to school together, we did everything together. I think 17 or 18 of us who played in those successful years were all born and raised in Daylesford."
The question now for Winduss is how many games does he have left in him.
He is certainly not prepared to say this is it, and why should he.
Winduss admits the question has been asked as to whether he can keep going long enough to play one game with his son Jett, who he coaches in the under-12s.
While he is going to have to wait for a few more years and almost certainly be on the other side of 50 to make it happen, Winduss is not ruling it out.
We will have to wait and see.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
