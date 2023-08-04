The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

WATCH: Moorabool detectives investigate Glen Park incident

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information on an attempted burglary at the Glen Park fire station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.