Detectives want to hear from anyone with information on an attempted burglary at the Glen Park fire station.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit said the shed in Longs Hill Road had its lock tampered with in the early hours of Wednesday July 12.
CCTV shows an unknown male using a tool to tamper with the lock at 1.12am. The footage also shows the headlights of a car parked nearby.
Police said at this stage nothing appeared to have been taken from the shed, which sits on the north-eastern outskirts of Ballarat.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This is not the first time the brigade has been hit.
In January 2021, thieves made off with valuable equipment ahead of days of searing temperatures.
And in 2015, a standpipe and hose were taken while volunteers fought a blaze in Wattle Flat.
The fire brigade now has a sophisticated alarm and camera system.
The latest attempted break-in comes after damage and thefts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were caused to fire stations in Creswick in September and Cardigan Village in March.
After severe building damage, firefighters said the Cardigan Village station, west of Ballarat, was expected to be fully repaired in time for the summer bushfire season.
