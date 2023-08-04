Have you seen Tara? Ballarat police are looking for her

Ballarat police have released an image of a missing teenager, last seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Seventeen-year-old Tara was last seen on York Street, Ballarat, wearing a black jacket, black pants, white runners, and carrying a white handbag.
Tara is described as Caucasian, medium-length dyed brown hair, often wears extensions and heavy makeup, including false eyelashes and drawn-on eyebrows.
Police said she is known to frequent Ballarat, Footscray, Seddon, Berwick and Melbourne the CBD..
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
