Cyclists are welcoming Ballarat's latest shared path in Wendouree, as the council looks to consult the community on its bike path network.
A new three-kilometre off-road shared use path has been completed on Learmonth Road, linking Wendouree Station to Waringa Drive.
The path is the latest in the city's network of bike paths, which looks to provide a seamless ride from the Yarrowee River and Canadian Creek through the CBD and to Miners Rest in the north.
Safety works on crossings across Grevillea Road were also completed as part of the $915,000 works.
The works were the latest completed as part of the the Ballarat Cycle Action Plan 2017 - 2025, which looked to improve the city's cycling linkages.
Ballarat Bicycle Users Group member Brendan McNally said the investment was a welcome one.
"When you look at road and transport infrastructure, a totally disproportionate amount goes to roads and yet it has the lowest return on investment," he said.
"You have an odd mix in Ballarat. You have heritage considerations on those main streets, Webster and Pleasant Street. Those big bluestone gutters are part of the heritage look of Ballarat and you have to respect that.
"Not every street has to have a cycle lane, but we do have a plan and I think the council's cycle plan addresses it."
Another BUG member, Melissa Pirie, said the Wendouree path will encourage people to use their bikes to get around.
"It's a path where if someone, for example, wanted to ride with their child from their home in Wendouree to the lake they can ride side by side, chat, and have an enjoyable bicycle ride together. It also could be used as a quick link to Wendouree station for commuters," she said.
"It's really been improving in the past few years, with more emphasis on giving people good quality, safe and connected routes from their homes to useful destinations. It's great for those of us who live here, and it's a great way for visitors to see our city."
It comes as draft plans were also released for a 3.4km bike path along the Glenelg Highway in Sebastopol.
Council has since opened up public consultation for the proposed path, and is asking residents on where rest stops, seating and crossings should be located along the route.
The first stage of construction will allow people to walk and ride on a one km shared path from Midland Highway to Phoenix College on the southern side of the highway.
Future stages will ultimately connect the Yarrowee River to Delacombe Town Centre via safe, separated bike paths along Glenelg Highway.
The construction of Stage 1, from Midland Highway to Phoenix College is funded through the state government's Spotlight on Sebastopol project.
Existing trees that are healthy will be retained and new opportunities for additional tree planting will be identified, council says.
Rest points are proposed along the path with seating, bins and cycling infrastructure like hoops and bike repair stations.
In May, the council turned on the lights for a shared pedestrian and bike path down the middle of Sturt Street, another route proposed in the 2017 cycling action plan.
In the months following its completion, Mr McNally said he had seen many families and tourists use the path - but still called the project "second rate".
"The path is done but the crossings are not complete. You actually have to be prepared to jump on your bike, which most experienced bike riders are fine with but it doesn't make it very family friendly, and it doesn't make it particularly disability friendly," he said.
"I think that is probably the key point about this sort of infrastructure, and keeping it connected.
"The best possible outcome for a bike path in Sturt Street would have been between the kerb and the roadway, not in the middle of the road.
"They went with what I call a second class solution. I think it is a good tourist solution. They are riding through the middle of town, you have those beautiful statues and rotundas. It is very safe because now you are disconnected from pedestrians essentially, and cars."
Ms Pirie said the weakest parts of the network remain the connections between finished routes.
"As an example the new Learmonth Road path finishes before the Gillies Street intersection, about 250 metres from Gregory Street further around the corner, where a shared path starts along Gillies Street.
"The Gillies Street path is so useful, linking to destinations - however there is nothing joining the two paths for people wanting to continue on from the Learmonth Road path."
"We've had some great examples of good road crossings with the crossing lights at the Canadian Creek trail at Barkly Street, and further along recently with the raised crossing over Grant Street near Grenville Street."
