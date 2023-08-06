The Courier
Home/News/Council
Transport

Community consultation begins for 3.4km bike path in Sebastopol

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cyclists are welcoming Ballarat's latest shared path in Wendouree, as the council looks to consult the community on its bike path network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.