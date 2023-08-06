I cannot believe how wasteful the Ballarat council is with ratepayers' money.
Here they are spending $18 million dollars digging up the Bridge Mall to try and get people back to empty shops, shops that have been closed because of high council rates and high rents.
With the $18 million dollars, plus the $30 million dollars for the Gate Keeper's Cottage, there's $50 million dollars alone.
Add on the cost of the rarely used bike paths up and down Sturt Street and the unnecessary lighting around the lake.
When it comes to potholes around Ballarat, that money would have been better spent fixing potholes and having better roads so ratepayers' cars aren't damaged. I am waiting for the day when someone trips over in a pothole and breaks an ankle or leg.
I did notice a dead swan in Gillies Street a month or so ago. The next day, a fence was erected to stop any more swan deaths. This goes to show this council thinks more about swans than the ratepayers of Ballarat.
May I suggest the council use concrete on our roads which will be more cost-efficient in the long term.
If any politician reads this can the state and federal governments build highways strong enough to land planes on? That would stop a lot of potholes coming back six months after resurfacing has finished.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
Last Saturday's (July 29) report regarding Ballarat council spending $10,500 on overseas travel to represent the city at a UNESCO gathering reflects how inappropriate the actions of council have become.
The excuses offered and justification for the expenditure for Ballarat to be represented at this international gathering simply defy logic. The supposed UNESCO disappointment for non-attendance is laughable on the international stage.
With modern technology, online video meetings are now common practice and should be considered in preference to any junket that would have absolutely no benefit to the city either real or imagined.
When Australia is struggling to keep food on the table and the lights on, Ballarat council as a whole should be strongly condemned for this stupidity, when local issues such as roads and graffiti are within the council's scope to do something constructive.
William Gray, Ballarat North.
I'm not against the office going on Mair Street.
But, if you want to use the heritage areas on Lydiard Street, you should ensure the inside of the building actually fits the character, rather than the heritage facade over a new building which often just looks ugly.
Leslie Mackeral, Ballarat.
If the people of Melbourne decide to do away with Captain Cook's Cottage, what a wonderful tourist attraction it would be for our city if it was moved to Ballarat.
It could be located either at Sovereign Hill, the Eureka Stockade or around Lake Wendouree.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
So, no Cycling Road National Championships here in 2025 onwards because it's long overdue for a change of venue.
No Commonwealth Games marathon because top runners are primarily interested in earning big money while they can in their short careers.
Fine.
I'm sure that club-organised events would love to have an influx of international sports athletes here in our summer during European winter.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
When the design for the Bridge Mall redevelopment was displayed in the shop in the mall, we enquired about the trees and were told that they would remain.
The artist's impression of the design showed plenty of greenery.
I was extremely disappointed to see that many of the Chinese Elms have been removed. How can this be justified with our current climate problems?
Anne Ford, Pootilla
On Friday July 28, I visited Yuille Homestead to see what progress had been made in replacing broken and damaged seating, tables and the major clean up of fallen debris, which is a fire hazard waiting to happen.
I found the two picnic sheds had been reinforced with new timber bracing and that people had been sleeping there and rubbish had been dumped.
There have been a few trees cut down and a large amount of wood chips in piles. Locals were taking advantage with wheelbarrows and shoveling wood chips and taking them home.
I took many photos of Yuille Homestead and am totally disgusted with what I have seen and witnessed.
There were funds made available for a full clean up and replacement of the park furniture.
So where's the money gone?
Slade Yuille, Point Cook.
