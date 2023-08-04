Hepburn will be without match-winner Andy McKay for an important encounter with top team Bungaree.
This is a crucial outing for the Burras as they endeavour to work their way back into the Central Highlands Football League top four and lock in a double chance in the finals.
Hepburn goes to Bungaree on Saturday in fifth position with three home and away rounds to play - one game behind third-placed Gordon and fourth-placed Carngham-Linton.
McKay has been pivotal to Hepburn's success this season.
He is the CHFL's leading goalkicker with 70 - 25 more than anyone else - and has been in its best players eight times.
The veteran small forward is one of the favourites for the CHFL best and fairest, having already won the Geoff Taylor Medal in 2012.
Hepburn has regains Jackson Carrick, who has been named at full forward after returning from travel commitments.
Carrick had an interrupted start to the season owing to injury and has not played since a round eight loss to Gordon, which was his third appearance for the year.
Bungaree is aiming to bounce back from its first loss of the year against Gordon.
OTHER NEWS
BUNINYONG has named in-form midfielder Aiden Domic to play Creswick at Creswick despite having a potential injury trouble
Bombers coach Shaun O'Loughlin said Domic was in doubt owing to a hamstring issue.
He will be a big loss if unable to play, having been an important component in his first year with Buninyong.
THE dates have been set for CHFL and CHNL best and fairest nights have been scheduled:
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
