The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Get Up to Date

CHFL: Hepburn lose Andy McKay for vital encounter

DB
By David Brehaut
August 4 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hepburn will be without match-winner Andy McKay for an important encounter with top team Bungaree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.