Savannah Douglas was in "massive shock" when she opened the email containing the results of her sport and recreation course.
The Year 12 Phoenix College student completed the unit four study last year as part of the school's Academy of Sport program and scored the highest possible study score of 50.
That earned her a Premier's VCE Award which was presented at a ceremony in Melbourne last month.
Savannah was one of eight Ballarat students to receive a Premier's VCE Award based on their study scores last year.
"In the course we learned a lot about workplace health and safety, facilitation, leadership, teaching and coaching if you're running a sport program," she said.
"It was something I enjoyed doing on the side and helped me when I play netball and coach younger girls," she said.
The shock when she opened her results email to a score of 50 for the VCE VET subject caught Savannah off-guard and was soon followed with a call from her sport and recreation teacher and Phoenix College senior school assistant principal Grant Luscombe.
"He emphasised what a big deal it was," Savannah said.
While many of her classmates are planning a sport or recreation related career, Savannah hopes to study forensic science and criminology at Deakin University next year.
"Sport and recreation covers so many different things - the skills are transferable and there's a lot of leadership, team collaboration and those types of skills," Mr Luscombe said.
"Savannah is looking to get into law enforcement and those skills will transfer. A lot of students pick the class because they want to work in a team, want leadership opportunities and those type of things."
Savannah was one of two students in the 'sport and rec' class to score 50 and a number of others achieved a study score of 40 or higher.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Luscombe said the Academy of Sport program allowed students to combine their particular sporting interest of AFL, soccer, netball or basketball with regular study.
Ballarat students honoured in the Premier's VCE Awards were:
